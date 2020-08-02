Suspected Covid-19 patient dies in Kiruhura

Kiruhura, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A suspected coronavirus patient in Kiruhura district has died at Rushere community hospital.

The deceased who was under isolation is a resident of Bwashamure, Kenshunga sub county. He was admitted on Monday after presenting Covid-19 like signs and symptoms that include body weakness, sore throat, and headache.

Ivan Kamya, the health officer Kiruhura district said the deceased was taken in for management very ill and samples picked from him but unfortunately he died on Saturday before his results were released.

The deceased was buried on Saturday by the National Covid-19 force in charge of burials amidst tight security.

King Martin Kyanyawanga, chairperson LC III Kenshunga sub county said the deceased was first taken to witch doctors but when his condition deteriorated they decided to report to the task force who evacuated him to Rushere community hospital.

Aminadab Muhindo, Kiruhura Resident District Commissioner called for calm as they wait for results. He asked the contacts of the deceased to self-quarantine.

Uganda has so far registered four covid-19 deaths.

******

URN