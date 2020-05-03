Suspected COVID-19 Kenyan truck driver isolated in Mbale

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale Regional Referral Hospital is holding a Kenyan truck driver in it’s COVID-19 isolation center.

The driver is said to have entered into the country through the Malaba border and proceeded to South Sudan.

He was reportedly picked from Tororo district on Saturday by authorities from Mbale Hospital after a call from a concerned Tororo district Health officer.

According to Dr. Emmanuel Tugaineyo, the driver’s samples were first taken from Malaba and they tested negative and later when he reached Elegu border another sample was taken. He said they will comment after getting the second tests of the driver.

Social media has been filled with claims that Mbale is currently hosting a positive case which Dr. Tugaineyo has refuted saying that the National surveillance team does not have the driver as one of the positive cases.

He said fresh samples have been taken from the driver and will be delivered to the Uganda Virus research institute in Entebbe as they continue to monitor him. Dr. Tugaineyo said the driver currently has no signs and symptoms of the virus.

URN