Suspected Congolese militia kidnap 10 fishermen at Rweshama landing site

Rukungiri, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is growing tension at Rweshama landing site, along Lake Edward in Rukungiri district, where suspected Congolese militia have kidnapped 10 fishermen.

According to locals, suspected militia kidnapped the fishermen on Sunday morning. The kidnapped fishermen were identified as David Mucunguzi, Innocent Twinomujuni, Shabul Nabasa, Jackson Tumuhamye, Benjamin Tusasibwe, Nicholas Sunday, Kenneth Kabasharira, Nicholas Tumwesigye, Patrick Bwiho and Jackson Musinguzi.

Mustafa Aribariho, one of the fishermen says that the victims had gone to the lake with six boats to monitor the nets they had cast to trap fish. However, militias emerged and held them at gunpoint before crossing to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Only one boat was later released.

Aribariho says that the raid has left them in panic.

Rukungiri Resident District Commissioner Dan Kaguta says that rescue efforts are already underway. However, he added, details will be stated on Monday. Militias last attacked the landing site in May 2018 and kidnapped six fishermen.

URN