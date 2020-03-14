Suspected commanders of Ntinda, Katwe criminal gangs arrested

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The suspected commanders of Ntinda and Katwe criminal gangs are in custody. They are Eric Kizza and Musa Kamoga. Kizza was picked up on Friday by Local Defense Unit personnel and Village Intelligence teams after being trailed for several weeks

Kizza has more than 10 cases of robbery, theft, burglary and assault registered at Katwe and Makindye police stations.

Maj Bilal Katamba, the Spokesperson of Uganda People’s Defense Forces –UPDF First Division that supervises LDUs says they acted on intelligence to arrest Kizza.

Kizza reportedly operates in areas of Makindye, Kosovo, Luwafu, Katwe and Salama where his group majorly targets lonely women in the evening or early morning hours. Residents who have filed several cases know Kizza as the commander on the group which is Battalion.

Group members operate alone but share proceeds from their activities. Katwe registered the highest number of cases in in 2018, according to records from the Criminal Investigation Directorate. Katwe alone recorded 3943 cases of robbery, murder, and theft.

This put Katwe in the fifth position among districts that had high crime rates. Lira, Mbarara, Arua and Ntungamo districts came ahead of Katwe. Similarly, LDUs from Nakawa arrested Musa Kamoga who has been on the police wanted list on allegations of robbery and muggings.

Maj. Katamba says Kamoga had built a wooden structure in a swamp where he has been hiding after committing crime.

LDUs have since handed over Kamoga to Kyambogo police station where he has several other cases of snatching phones and grabbing students’ wallets. Kamoga has a pending file at Ntinda where he allegedly smashed a woman’s vehicle and stole Shilling 2 million.

The arrest of Kamoga and Kizza comes on the heels of the ongoing operation against criminal targeting residents, pedestrians and driver along northern bypass. More than 200 suspects are waiting to appear in court in connection to various offenses.

