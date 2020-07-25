Suspected car robber arrested in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police has arrested another suspected car thief operating in the areas of Kabowa in Rubaga division, a Kampala suburb.

The Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango has identified the suspect as Mark Ssebina suspected to be the ringleader in the group.

Ssebina is alleged to have stolen motor vehicle registration number UAJ 713M on 16/7/2020 from Kabowa Church zone, Rubaga Division, Kampala.

According to police, the suspect was arrested today morning and led police to where he had kept the vehicle at New Life Auto Garage along Busabala road in Makindye Division, Kampala.

Onyango says that the detectives found when Ssebina and his counterparts who are still at large had started dismantling the vehicle. Onyango said the suspect who is detained at Kabowa police station will be charged for theft.

Last week, police carried out an operation in areas of Nansana and arrested the ringleader of another car theft racket in Wakiso district. The suspect was identified as William Ssali alias George Byarugaba.

He was arrested along the Kampala Northern Bypass on Friday night following along pursuit by police detectives with the help of CCTV cameras.

Onyango explains that the investigations and the hunt for these car thieves started after a number of reports filed by persons whose motor vehicles were stolen over the last month.

