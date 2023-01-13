Suspect arrested in Makindye with bomb making material

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A suspected terrorist Muhammad Kayemba has been arrested by Crime Intelligence and Flying Squad in Kampala with bomb making materials.

Kayemba, who is also known as MK was residing at Kigaga zone, Makindye division, in Kampala. During the raid on his one rented room, security agencies found several bags of falcon and lead nitrates which are used in the making of explosives.

Security relied on intelligence provided by locals who were suspicious about his ever closed house. Locals said they had never seen him bringing in anything during day but he often came with items they could not understand in the wee hours of the night.

When security team in covert and overt raided the place in the afternoon hours of Thursday, they found it almost full with explosive making materials.

There was no basin, beddings or any other house property except bags of bomb making materials, a Sub- Machine Gun – SMG, 88 bullets of AK47 rifle and 88 bullets of various types of Pistols.

“He has told us that he was recruited, trained and assigned to be a suicide bomber. We are now looking for people who have been helping him to bring these bomb making materials to his house,” an ASP attached to violent crime agency said.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala metropolitan Police spokesperson, said the intelligence team had been briefed that Kayemba was assigned to target convoys of government and security officials.

“He has told our team that if he failed to hit the convoys of government and security officials, the second option was to detonate the bomb in traffic jam,” says Onyango.

Kayemba was transferred to former offices of Special Investigations Unit which is currently run by Crime Intelligence and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence.

Since December last year, security agencies have arrested more than 10 suspected terrorists include juveniles aged 12 and 14 years all linked to Allied Democratic Forces-ADF.

Apart from Kayemba who has been arrested in Kampala today, security agencies on Christmas Eve raided Nyendo -Mukungwe division in Masaka City where Ali Katende alias Mao was arrested with a PK Machine gun. The gun was allegedly used to shot at the Kyabadaza Police station in Butambala district.

***

URN