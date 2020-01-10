Surgical instruments, bullet found in Akena’s body

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A witness has told court that surgical instruments and a bullet were recovered from the body of Kenneth Akena.

The witness whose identity was concealed by court was part of the team that conducted a post mortem on November 13th, 2016.

On Thursday, the witness who testified under a pseudo name X appeared before the Criminal Division of High Court to testify in a case in which businessman Matthew Kanyamunyu and his Burundian Girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari are charged with murder of Akena.

Prosecution alleges that on November 12th, 2016, along Kampala Jinja High Way near Malik Car bond, opposite the main gate of Uganda Manufacturer’s Association in Lugogo Nakawa Division, the accused murdered Akena.

The witness told court presided over by Justice Steven Mubiru that when they did the post mortem examination on Akena, they found two surgical instruments holding the lining of the intestines, a bullet measuring 11mm by 4mm and seven mops all soaked in blood.

The witness said that there was bleeding in the muscle that separates the chest and the abdomen.

The witness added that the bone breast was broken, voice box swollen, lungs had collapsed adding that the large intestines had been operated by cutting into two and stitching together.

On the external part of the body, the witness said that the skin was peeling off adding that Akena had also been pricked with needles on the front of his left elbow.

“Akena had bitten his teeth tightly and in front of the abdomen was an operation wound stitched with nylon stitches”, said the witness.

The witness further testified that Akena died of hemorrhagic shock and gunshot injuries.

Meanwhile, the trial could not proceed after Munwangari raised concern about the competency of the french Interpreter given to her.

The case was adjourned to February 4th and the Registrar of the Criminal Division ordered to look for a new one.

