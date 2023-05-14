Supreme Mufti swears in greater Masaka regional khadi amidst property dispute

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheikh Sulait Hamis Ssentongo, has been sworn in as the regional Khadi for the Greater Masaka. He will head the Muslim community on behalf of the Kibuli-based faction.

He was inaugurated by the Supreme Mufti, Sheikh Muhammad Shabban Ggalabuzi at the Masaka City main Mosque on Saturday, amid renewed controversies pitting his faction and the leadership of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council over the management of Muslim properties in the area.

Sheikh Ssentongo was sworn in as the Khadi for the ten districts of greater Masaka, replacing, the late Sheikh Swaibuh Ndugga who died in August.

The swearing-in comes shortly after the leadership of Sheikh Mahad Wassajja Kiruuta, the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council district Khadi for Masaka and Kalungu, formally complained to security, over what they described as a seizure of their properties by the rival group that pays allegiance to the Kibuli faction.

In their letter written in March, the UMSC leadership contends that their rival faction forcefully got hold of two commercial buildings in Masaka town, and pieces of land in different areas from which they are illegally collecting revenues in form of rental charges.

They asked security personnel to compel the rival faction to surrender the management of all Muslim properties in the area to the UMSC and their local agents as the lawful custodians, a demand that has since been protested by the leadership of the Kibuli faction.

In his speech after the inauguration of the regional Khadi, Supreme Mufti Ggalabuzi maintained that his leadership cannot hand over any of the properties currently under their management.

He indicated that they are managing the properties in the trust of the majority Muslim community, who withdrew confidence in the UMSC leadership.

Sheikh Ggalabuzi scoffed at their rival faction of deliberately making false allegations, with intentions of maligning the Kibuli leaders before security.

He instead challenged Sheikh Ssentongo to jealously protect all properties under their control and ensure that they benefit the Muslim community that he has been trusted to lead.

Sheikh Ggalabuzi also cautioned that the new regional Khadi to build teamwork with members of management for purposes of ensuring proper structured administration.

Sheikh Ssentongo was sworn in alongside his deputies; Sheikhs Isa Mbaziira and Ahmed Hamis Mugera and other members of the management committee on the greater Masala Muslim Council.

Sheikh Ssentongo pledged commitment to fulfill his responsibilities, saying that he will largely focus on building cohesion among the Muslim community in the area and mobilizing for their social economic transformation.

Brigadier Deus Sande, the Commandant of the UPDF Armoured Brigade-Kasijjagirwa in Masaka, who represented President Yoweri Museveni, called upon the new leadership to mobilize their followers to work towards improving their livelihoods and household levels.

He noted that the security agencies will thoroughly study the complaints and demands made to them regarding the management of the properties and that their decision will be in the best interests of peace.

