Supreme Court Judge Stella Arach finally laid to rest

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The body of former Supreme Court Judge Stella Arach Amoko has finally been buried, three weeks after her death. She was laid to rest on Saturday afternoon at Jukiya Hill Ward Juba Village in Nebbi district in a highly attended burial by Hundreds of government dignitaries and thousands of locals from the west Nile region.

Arach’s burial comes three days after the High Court ruled that Justice Arach-Amoko be buried in Nebbi District, following a successful petition by her children and relatives who sought court order to restrain Ambassador James Idule Amoko, the husband to the deceased and the government and from receiving, transporting, and burying Arach in Adjumani District.

The deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera told mourners he would remember Justice Arach as a committed and thorough judge who managed to deliver her judgements on time. According to Buteera the judiciary was able to benefit from her Integrity and openness.

While presenting resolutions of the joint Greater Nebbi District council held on Thursday, Emmanuel Urombi, the Nebbi district LC V chairperson appealed to the government to consider establishing a girl’s secondary school in the district in memory of the fallen jurist.

Chief mourner and President Museveni’s representative at the funeral, the third deputy prime minister Lukia Isanga Nakadama pledged government commitment towards upholding the legacy of justice Amoko.

Late Justice Stella Arach Amoko was accorded a seven-gun salute as her casket was being lowered to her final resting place.

Arach died aged 69 years at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala on June 17, 2023. She had served the government for a combined total of 44 years. At the time of her death, Amoko was left with only one year to retire as a Judicial Officer of the Supreme Court.

Stella Arach Amoko who was among the judges that heard the presidential election petition No. 1 of 2021, will among others be remembered for her emphasis on the timelines in election petitions.

During her 44-year distinguished legal career, Hon.Lady Justice Arach-Amoko delivered judgments that did not only resolve conflicts but also promoted fairness and brought justice to many Ugandans – Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Nakadama pic.twitter.com/JnkM0WNXLD — Judiciary Uganda (@JudiciaryUG) July 1, 2023



