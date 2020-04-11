Sudhir’s foundation commits to support COVID-19 fight

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Ruparelia Group of companies through Ruparelia Foundation has joined private sector players and government to fight the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

On April 09, the Foundation officially handed over two brand new vehicles model-Tata Xenon pickup trucks to Uganda’s COVID-19 National Task Force which is headed by Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda.

The Foundation’s support comes amidst government’s call urging well-wishers to donate vehicles, cash/money and other relief items to support the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ruparelia Group had earlier donated food, water and other relief items to some Kampala vulnerable communities in the early days when government banned the use of public transport, and urged people not to go to work but to stay home.

Ahmed Bongo, who handed over the vehicles said they are fully behind efforts spearheaded by the government to fight the pandemic.

Rugunda urged other companies and individuals to join the fight by donating relief items and related support.

The government of Uganda had by April 11 confirmed 53 cases of coronavirus pandemic. No single case of death had been reported.

Majority of the population are locked home and many, especially those living in urban areas, could die of hunger if the national lockdown is not lifted soon, experts say.