Sudhir Ruparelia sues Lawyer Andrew Karamagi for alleged defamation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Businessman Sudhir Ruparelia has sued an activist lawyer Andrew Karamagi for alleged defamation.

Ruparelia through his lawyers of Galisonga and Company Advocates filed the suit before the Civil Division of High Court in Kampala.

Sudhir contends that Karamagi posted on his Facebook page statements that were false and defamatory. This was after the staff of Sanyu FM Radio, where Sudhir is the proprietor laid down their tools refusing to take a 25 percent salary cut due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Sudhir alleges that Karamagi wrote on Facebook a long extract indicating that the businessman is one of Uganda’s small groups of individuals holding power in organized crimes.

It is also alleged that in his Facebook post, Karamagi noted that “Sudhir’s reputation for unethical and unconscionable business practices needs no elaboration.”

However, Sudhir contends that the statements by Karamagi were posted maliciously and intentionally to demean his reputation.

Sudhir says the words in question demeaned his reputation in his capacities as a consular, businessman, family man in the eyes of reasonable thinking members of the society, in all his business and incidental connections worldwide to the extent of him being viewed as a fraudster who has acquired wealth through fraudulent transactions.

According to Sudhir, Karamagi’s post meant that he is a criminal, unreasonable businessman or business partner, a great liar and a man not worthy any trust.

“The plaintiff’s personal, diplomatic, social and business reputation had been seriously damaged and he has suffered considerable distress and embarrassment including numerous calls from family, colleagues, friends and peers and other concerned persons over the same post publicized by the defendant/Karamagi”, reads the suit in part.

Sudhir now wants the court to compel Karamagi to compensate him with 1.5 Billion Shillings to cater for his reputation damage and other inconveniences caused to him.

Sudhir also wants the court to issue a permanent injunction against Karamagi and his agents from ever publishing any defamatory materials against him. Among other orders, the businessman also wants the court to order Karamagi to retract his false allegations and be compelled to publish an apology to him.

When contacted Karamagi over the matter, he said there is no problem with the allegations made by Sudhir and added that he is ready to face him off in court.

The matter is not yet allocated to a Judge who will be fixing it for hearing.

Karamagi, who is also a political activist, is not a stranger to controversy.

In 2014, Karamagi was dragged to court on charges of being a public nuisance when he grabbed the speech of the late former Attorney General, Peter Nyombi at the High Court Premises in Kampala.

However, Buganda Road court acquitted Karamagi of charges on grounds that the state failed to produce sufficient evidence.

In 2013, Kareamagi was among the lawyers who wanted Nyombi suspended from the Uganda Law Society for exhibiting irresponsible behaviour in his actions as Attorney General when he mis-advised the President on the appointment of the late Gen. Aronda Nyakairima to the cabinet without resigning, against Article 208 (2) of the constitution which prohibits serving army officers from engaging in partisan politics.

URN