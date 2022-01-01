Sudan’s transitional Sovereign Council denounces violence in mass protests

Khartoum, Sudan | Xinhua | Sudan’s transitional Sovereign Council on Friday denounced violence in Thursday’s mass protests, which led to the deaths of four protesters and injuries of hundreds of others.

The council ordered authorities concerned to take all legal and military measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents, and ensure that no aggressor escapes punishment, the council said in a statement.

“Four protesters were killed, while 297 others, along with 49 policemen, were injured in Omdurman,” the Sudanese police said earlier.

Omdurman is the most populated city in Sudan, situated on the western bank of the Nile river, opposite the capital Khartoum.

Police accused some of the protesters of committing sabotage and attacking police forces.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and other cities on Thursday in mass protests.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the sovereign council and government.

On Nov. 11, Al-Burhan issued a constitutional decree forming a transitional Sovereign Council. On Nov. 21, he and then removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok signed a political declaration, which included reinstating Hamdok as prime minister, but the deal has so far failed to calm the street.

*****

Xinhua