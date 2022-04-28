Sudan’s political actors to hold comprehensive dialogue in mid-May: envoy

Khartoum, Sudan | Xinhua | A comprehensive dialogue among the Sudanese political forces is scheduled to be held from May 10 to May 12, African Union (AU) Special Envoy to Sudan Mohamed El Hacen Ould Lebatt announced on Wednesday.

The dialogue was brokered by a tripartite mechanism of the United Nations, AU and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development, an eight-country trade bloc in Eastern Africa.

The mechanism seeks to raise the awareness of the country’s political forces to hold a fair and transparent national dialogue and agree on a political process that would bring all actors back to a democratic constitutional situation for the transitional period, according to the envoy.

Head of the UN Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan Volker Perthes cautioned that unless the current political crisis in Sudan is solved, the country risks becoming even more unstable.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

Since then, protests in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, and other cities have persisted to demand a return to civilian rule.

