Sudanese leader willing to strengthen cooperation with South Sudan

Khartoum, Sudan | Xinhua | Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Tuesday reiterated Sudan’s willingness to strengthen win-win cooperation with South Sudan.

Al-Burhan made the remarks during a meeting with Senior Adviser to South Sudanese President for Special Programs Benjamin Paul in Khartoum, the sovereign council said in a statement.

Paul delivered a written message from South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit on the development of bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries, it noted.

Also on Tuesday, South Sudanese President’s Security Adviser Tut Gatluak arrived in Khartoum for a visit.

“South Sudan is keen to sustain peace and stability in Sudan as an extension of stability in South Sudan,” he said.

As Sudan has followed the 2018 Revitalised Peace Agreement to ensure sustainable peace in South Sudan, South Sudan has also followed the Juba Agreement for Peace to ensure Sudan’s stability, according to Gatluak.

South Sudan helped mediate the Juba Agreement for Peace signed between Sudan’s transitional government and several armed groups on Oct. 3, 2020 to end years of war.