Sudanese leader orders probe into street protest casualties

Khartoum, Sudan | Xinhua | Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Tuesday ordered to establish a committee to probe into Monday’s clashes between street protesters and security forces which resulted in the deaths of seven protesters.

The committee should submit its report in 72 hours, the sovereign council said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Sudanese police confirmed seven protesters were killed and dozens of others injured, including 50 policemen, during Monday’s demonstrations in Khartoum.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets on Monday in Khartoum and other cities in a new round of demonstrations to demand civilian rule in the country.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, also the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

*****

Xinhua