Sudanese army chief urges civilians to take up arms to fight paramilitary forces

Khartoum, Sudan | Xinhua | General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Force Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Tuesday urged those who are able to carry arms to join the fight against the paramilitary forces.

“We ask all the youth of my country and whoever can defend not to hesitate or delay in playing this patriotic role in the place of his residence or by joining the military units to get the honor of defending the country,” said Al-Burhan in a speech broadcast by the official Sudan TV.

The army commander called on everyone to “be vigilant and ready to confront the existing threats to Sudan,” a country he said is targeted by conspiracies both internally and externally.

Al-Burhan further announced a unilateral one-day cease-fire “on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice,” which will take effect on the first day of the festival on June 28.

On Monday, Commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo announced a two-day unilateral cease-fire “in consideration of the Eid holiday circumstances and for humanitarian purposes.”

However, the truce failed to stop the bloodshed in Sudan as heavy fighting continued between the two rival factions in the capital Khartoum on Tuesday.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, which have left over 3,000 people killed and more than 6,000 others injured, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

About 2.5 million people have been displaced inside and outside of Sudan since the conflict broke out, according to an update from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs last week. ■