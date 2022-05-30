Monday , May 30 2022
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / AFRICA / Sudan lifts state of emergency countrywide

Sudan lifts state of emergency countrywide

The Independent May 30, 2022 AFRICA Leave a comment

Sudan ruler Al-Burhan ready to talk

Khartoum, Sudan | Xinhua | Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Sunday issued a decree lifting the state of emergency in all parts of the country.

The order was made to “prepare the atmosphere for a fruitful dialogue that achieves stability for the transitional period,” the sovereign council said in a statement.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after Al-Burhan, who is also the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the sovereign council and the government.

Since then, the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other cities have been witnessing continued protests demanding a return to civilian rule.

****

Xinhua

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved