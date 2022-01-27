Sub-contractor vandalizes Kamuli health center II over delayed payment

Kamuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A sub-contractor has vandalized part of Kamuli health center II in Kamuli municipality protesting delayed payment.

Ismail Isabirye was hired to fix door fittings at Kamuli youth center health center II last year. He was sub-contracted by Wanso Amanyogovu, which was contracted to refurbish the health facility.

Amanyogovu sub-contracted Isabirye to complete some works with hopes that the responsible authorities would clear the bill immediately in vain. As a result, Isabirye stormed the facility on Wednesday, removed doors over delayed payment.

Amanyogovu declined to comment about the matter, arguing that he had already submitted the payment request form to the responsible municipality authorities. He says that it was their role to clear the pending bills.

Isabirye told journalists that he was sub-contracted at a fee of Shillings 1.2Million that he was meant to receive a week after completing the construction works. He however says that he has been pushing for the money since October 2021.

Isabirye argues that he secured the door fittings on credit with the hope of paying after receiving money from Kamuli municipality officials. He explains that he decided to dismantle the doors with the intention of returning them to the suppliers since he lacks the money to pay them.

Charles Eyalu, the Kamuli municipality deputy town clerk has described Isabirye as an intruder who maliciously damaged their property.

*****

URN