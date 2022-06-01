Study shows risk of blood clots in lung doubled for COVID-19 survivors

Coronavirus survivors have twice the risk of developing dangerous blood clots to their lungs compared to people who weren’t infected

Paris, France | Xinhua | COVID-19 survivors have twice the risk of developing dangerous blood clots in their lungs compared to people who weren’t infected and double the chance of respiratory symptoms, France 24 has reported.

Research by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that as many as one in five adults aged 18-64 years and one in four of those over 65 went on to experience health conditions that could be related to their bout of COVID-19, reported the state-owned international news network, citing an AFP report last week.

Among all conditions, the risk of developing acute pulmonary embolism, a clot in an artery of the lung, increased the most, by a factor of two in both adults younger and older than 65, as did respiratory symptoms like chronic cough or shortness of breath, the study showed.

The study was based on more than 350,000 patient records of people who had COVID-19 from March 2020 to November 2021, according to France 24.

Xinhua