RUBIRIZI: Student found dead in school store

Rubirizi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Rubirizi District are investigating circumstances under which a senior four student of St Michael High School, in Rugazi was found dead in the school store.

James Rukaijakare, the Headteacher, says that Moses Atukwatse, 18, a resident of Kambiringi cell, Rutoto sub-county was suspended about a week ago after escaping from school.

He was then asked to report back with a roll of barbed wire as a fine, but according to Rukaikakare, on Tuesday Atukwatse returned to school without the barbed wire and was sent back home.

He says they were shocked when the student was found dead in the store.

Martial Tumusiime the Greater Bushenyi Police Spokesperson says preliminary investigations show that the deceased sneaked back into school at night and was seen by one of the students climbing the wall of the school store, who reported to the school guard.

According to Tumusiime, Atukwatse was arrested by the school guard who then locked him inside the store pending the intervention of the head teacher and police.

He said that when the police arrived at the school on Thursday at 9:00 am to pick up the student, they found his body hanging on the window panes. Tumusiime said that the student could have committed suicide by hanging using his belt.

Tumusiime says the body of the deceased was taken to Rugazi Health Center IV mortuary for postmortem as inquiries in the case are going on.

*****

URN