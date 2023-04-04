STUDENT: Disqualify all political Party-linked Makerere Guild candidates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joseph Kateregga, a student at Makerere University has petitioned the Dean of Students to disqualify all Guild Candidates that are affiliated with National Political parties to Foster a Neutral Student Government.

Kateregga’s petition comes nearly two weeks before the election of the new Guild President which will take place on 14th April 2023, according to the road map released earlier by the 89th electoral commission chairperson Levi Tshilumba.

According to the nomination list released in March, eleven candidates were nominated for the position if Guild President. They are including Sabiiti Akankunda, Julius Birigwa, Robert Maseruka, Evans Murungi, Sulaiman Namwoza, Margaret Nattabi, Baraka Nkoyooyo, Oremo Odwee, Mark Ssebunya, Andrew Lubinga, and Emmanuel Wanyama.

But, in his 3rd April 2023 petition, Kateregga noted that many of these candidates went through different political party primaries which is against Article (6) 6.2 of the Makerere University Guild statute 2022 which stipulates that “The student Guild shall be non-partisan, non-denomination and non-violent and shall be open to all students of Makerere University without discrimination.”

He pointed out that Mark Ssebunya, Robert Maseruka, and Margaret Nattabi who went through National Unity Platform- NUP Primaries while Sabiiti Akankunda and Oremo Odwee participated in the Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party Primaries, and Barak Nkoyooyo was declared the flag bearer of the National Resistance Movement.

“My humble prayer is their disqualification in order to have a free and fair process inclusive of all Makerere students as provided in the statute with no external influence.” He said in the petition.

The petition comes as a contradiction to a long-term plea by many Makerere University students to the University to allow them freely affiliate themselves with their preferred political parties during Guild Presidential elections.

Since July 2022, when Betungura Bewatte a UCU student died during the guild campaigns, Makerere University resolved to limit the influence of political parties in the University Guild affairs citing concerns that political affiliations sow discord among the student body.

This was intended to put to an end the long-term behavior of political party leaders who used to storm the University during election periods to campaign for their candidates and provide logistical support and finances.

Makerere University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda then noted that while the university was trying to provide free political space for all students to run for the guild leadership regardless of their political affiliations, it had become evident that some of the political identities tend to override the fundamental identity, which is being a student.

The development generated a heated debate where several political party leaders argued that even if Makerere University attempts to quell students’ enthusiasm for political party affiliations, it will prove to be futile because they have already attained maturity and established alliances with their respective parties.

However, while speaking at the Makerere@100 guild dialogue last month, Prof Umar Kakumba, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of academics said that the University has never banned political parties but rather intended to regulate the 2022 election, in light of the campaign-related violence that resulted in the loss of life.

“That tactical maneuver that came around was occasioned by the demands of the time. But let me state clearly, that nobody, no authority including council has ever banned political affiliations, because that is a right that is guaranteed by the constitution.”

When this reporter asked Levi Tshilumba, the electoral chairperson whether students will be allowed to identify themselves with the political parties of their choice, he said the petitioner must provide enough evidence to back his claims.

“I need evidence, if he gives me that then we can proceed,” He said.

