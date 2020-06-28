Struggling Espanyol sack coach Abelardo Fernandez

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | La Liga’s bottom club RCDE Espanyol on Saturday confirmed that Abelardo Fernando has been relieved of his duties as first team coach after just 13 games in charge.

Abelardo is the third coach sacked by the Barcelona based outfit this season after David Gallego and Pablo Machin, and he leaves after leading Espanyol to 14 points from his 13 games at the helm.

However, that slight improvement was not enough to lift Espanyol out of last place and a 1-0 defeat away to Betis (who had only won once in their previous 11 matches) on Thursday night was Abelardo’s last game in charge.

The defeat in which Wu Lei missed a late chance to equalize, leaves Espanyol with just 24 points from 31 games, 8 points behind fourth from bottom Eibar, and with an uphill battle to avoid relegation.

“The club has taken the decision as the result of the sporting performances of the first team and with the clear aim of saving the ‘blue and whites’ from relegation,” informed the official communique of the sacking on the Espanyol website.

The timing of the sacking is slightly surprising given that Espanyol entertain league leaders Real Madrid on Sunday night and the club’s Director of Sport, Francisco Joaquin Perez ‘Rufete’ will take charge for that game and the rest of the season. Enditem

