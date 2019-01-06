Storm destroys Kyambogo University structures, exam scripts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kyambogo University Art and design students are stranded following this week’s heavy rains that destroyed the show room where hundreds of art and design pieces were kept awaiting marking.

The showroom located near the university football field had its roof carried off by the heavy winds and rain. The rain then poured into the show room destroying the art and design pieces that had been put there by the students.

Prof. Elly Katunguka, the vice chancellor of the university has since recalled the arts and design lecturers from holiday to assess the damage and find a solution to the destroyed pieces which had not yet been marked.

By press time, Katunguka and the lecturers were in the destroyed show room establishing which pieces could be rescued and which ones were beyond rescue.

Katunguka while speaking to URN revealed that most of the art and design pieces had been destroyed even though assessment was still ongoing.

“We are here with the lecturers to assess the damage and then figure out what we can do next. So far I can say most of the pieces have been destroyed,” said Katunguka.

One of the art students Rachel Kebirungi says, she was informed of the incident in the morning and is still in shock.”I have not yet gone there but someone told me. I just hope they do not make us repeat the exams,” said Kebirungi.

The show room was not the only thing affected by the rains at Kyambogo University. Most roads are blocked by fallen trees, electric wires have fallen and different other buildings have suffered minor damages like broken windows while most make shift structures have fallen to the ground.

Resident students are scheduled to report back to University today. Electricity power distribution company UMEME says areas serviced by Kireka substation where Kyambogo University falls may have power back at 10pm today.

“For customers served by Kireka substation, restoration may take longer than 3pm but not beyond 10pm. We will continue updating you on the process until final restoration,” reads the message released by UMEME Management earlier today.

URN