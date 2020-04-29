Stop using pregnant mothers as stickers to drive around – Health Ministry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Health has asked Ugandans to stop the habit of using pregnant mothers as stickers to get ways of driving from one place to another during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

All cars moving during the COVID-19 lockdown are supposed to have stickers issued by the government.

Speaking to the press at the media center on Wednesday, Dr Joyce Moriku, the State Minister of primary healthcare said that the ministry is receiving a lot of complaints that some people are using pregnant mothers as stickers to move around to do their own businesses.

Dr. Moriku added that although President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni allowed pregnant mothers to be transported to health centers to be attended to, people should not abuse their human rights by taking advantage of them, moving from place to place with them in cars just to fulfill their personal goals or businesses.

She appealed to pregnant mothers to be conscious about this and stop abusing the good will from the president of allowing them to be taken to the health facilities.

“I urge the officers who are allowing people transporting pregnant mothers in cars to tighten their intelligence and arrest these people who are abusing the transport and human rights.”

On the same note, Dr. Alfred Diri Wale, the program manager of immunization at ministry of health said that pregnant mothers should fight for their rights because they are vulnerable and can easily lose the lives during this transportation.

“I know most of them might be given money to be used as stickers to move on the road but this is a risk to the babies and their own lives. Think twice,” says Dr. Diri.

