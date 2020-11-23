Stop electing praise singers, Mao tells Luweero residents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Democratic Party presidential candidate Nobert Mao has advised residents in Luweero and Nakaseke districts to stop voting praise singers if they want to be compensated.

Several residents in Luweero and Nakaseke districts are still demanding for compensation 34 years after the National Resistance Army War of 1981-1986.

Speaking to the media on Sunday at Queen of Peace Kasana Cathedral in Luweero town, Mao said that veterans and affected families will not be compensated by the NRM government because this is not among its priorities.

Mao added that residents have erred in past by voting leaders of which many can’t ask for compensation packages and other key development programmes to uplift the area.

Mao said that many leaders from Luweero are only praise singers for President Yoweri Museveni who are not interested in reminding him about the issues that affect the area.

He explained that Gulu district where they vote critical leaders, locals have been compensated over property lost in Lord’s Resistance Army- LRA war and the area is more developed than Luweero despite voting against Museveni.

Mao was surprised to see Luweero district headquarters still operating in a classroom like structure after failing to construct a modern building.

Mao said that if voted by residents, his government intends to pay their packages through treasury bonds.

Earlier on Sunday, Mao attended church service at Queen of Peace Kasana Cathedral in Luweero town.

Reverend Father Cyril Kasigwa, the Chancellor of Kasana Luweero Diocese who led prayers said that the current political tension is due to the selfish interests of individual politicians.

He however cautioned the oppressors against acts of violence reminding them of the judgement day in heaven.

Mao also askedpresidential candidates to refrain from using words that may plunge the country into violence.

Mao was campaigning in Luweero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola on Sunday.

