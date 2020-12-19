Sterling strikes as Man City edge past Southampton #SOUMCI

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Raheem Sterling scored the only goal as Manchester City beat Southampton to move right behind them in the top five.

City took the lead after 16 minutes when Sterling converted Kevin de Bruyne’s pull-back for his fourth league goal of the season.

Southampton responded well with several first-half chances. Theo Walcott and Jannik Vestergaard had the best but could not beat Ederson.

But Saints were hit by the first-half departure of leading scorer Danny Ings with an injury and despite second-half pressure could not find an equaliser.

Having extended their unbeaten run to five matches, City sit fifth with 23 points.

Southampton are a point and a place ahead, having played a match more.