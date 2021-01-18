Stella Nyanzi not broken; Parliamentary bid was a great experience

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr Stella Nyanzi, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Candidate for the Kampala Woman Parliamentary race has said that her recent loss cannot stop her zeal to fight against the NRM Government.

With a cumulative total of 60,564 votes, Nyanzi came third in the race won by Shamim Malende, the National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate. Malende who polled 312,104 votes was followed by the National Resistance Movement candidate Faridah Nambi with 93,867 votes.

But Nyanzi told Uganda Radio Network (URN) this morning that She says she has been a social-political actor in Uganda; speaking for minorities and for liberation, adding that even though she has lost the path to parliament, she will still call for accountability, fight against corruption, oppression and for the minorities.

Nyanzi, an outspoken feminist says that the contest was a great experience of learning and growing. But, adds that the loss will give her time to concentrate on her children, family and commit more time to her hobbies like gardening and baking.

She is however concerned that she was forced out of the University and remains unemployable, as many education institutions are terrified to give her a job.

Nyanzi was a researcher at the Makerere University Institute for Social Research after a disagreement on her roles at the institution. She was later charged with cyber harassment and offensive communication after a provocative poem she posted on her Facebook page on September 16, the day after the president’s 74th birthday.

It expressed the view that Uganda would have been better off had Museveni died at birth.

********

URN