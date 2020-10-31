State house unit arrests five Serere district officials

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State House Anti-Corruption Unit Head Lt Col Edith Nakalema has ordered the arrest of five Serere district officials over shoddy works on roads whose money was disbursed in the 2018/2019 Financial Year under the NUSAF-III Project.

The group includes the District Planner Nathan Otutu, Chief Finance Officer Christine Nambi, the NUSAF-III Desk Officer John Peter Ekwilu Achibu, the District Engineer Simon Emesu and the Internal Auditor Joseph Baan. Their arrest stems from the delay and shoddy works

The arrest follows a tip-off from residents about the roadworks that were incomplete even after spending 210 million Shillings. The district spent 31.2 million Shillings to construct two kilometres of Atusuk- Ojangole road, 58 million Shillings on 2.5 kilometres of Odemai-Atusuk road, 50.4 million Shillings on the 2.8 Kilometer Maliamu to Veritas road and 70 million Shillings on the 4.5 kilometres Veritas to Oculura road.

Preliminary investigations indicated that all the four sections reportedly worked on by the district were bushy and inaccessible. The roadworks under the labour-intensive public works were abandoned by the district without marram and culverts, and according to Nakalema, there was no value for money.

The District Engineer, Simon Emesu told the team that there was a delay in the release of funds, and training of the community. He also attributed the bad state of works to heavy rains.

The team was handed to Police on Friday where they spent a night in cells. They are expected to record statements today.

