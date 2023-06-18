State drops charges against Omusinga Mumbere

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The state dropped treason, terrorism and murder charges against Omusinga Charles Wesley and 217 of his royal guards.

Omusinga was arrested together with his royal guards in November 2016 when the police and the army raided his Buhikira palace in Kasese.

On Tuesday when the case returned for pre-trial conferencing, the state represented by Lilian Omara, Marion Benbella and Jackline Okui told court that the accused had applied for amnesty.

“The DPP is not opposing the amnesty but is facilitating this process. The DPP has therefore entered a nolle prosequi for the 218 accused persons for all the offences they are indicted of,” Omara told court.

She noted that the proceedings are therefore discontinued.

Speaking in response, trial judge, Alice Komuhangi Kaukha ordered that those on remand at Jinja Main prison and Luzira prison and those on bail should be discharged.