‘Start projects on church land to prevent grabbers’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Most Rev Dr. Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu, has urged Christians to initiate income-generating projects on church land as a means of deterring grabbers from targeting it.

During his first-ever pastoral visit to Kigezi diocese, Kazimba expressed concern about the increasing cases of grabbers targeting church land, citing the recent case in Buhara church of Uganda parish in Muyebe archdeaconry, Diocese of Kigezi.

The land was almost sold to a Chinese company mining iron ore, but it was saved after the intervention of the Venerable Epaphras Baryamureeba, Muyebe archdeacon, and Gaddie Akanjuna, Bishop of Kigezi diocese.

Kazimba believes that establishing projects on church land improves monitoring by religious leaders and other stakeholders, making it difficult for grabbers to target the land. He also emphasized that such projects would help the church to generate income for self-sustainability.

During his visit, Kazimba planted coffee and trees, encouraging Christians to engage in agriculture and environmental protection.

The Rukiga county member of parliament, Roland Ndyomugyenyi Bish, speaking during the same pastoral visit, commended Kazimba for his bold stand against homosexuality, which he believes is being promoted by Western countries to decay morals in society.

Kazimba will continue his pastoral visits in the districts of Rubanda and Rukiga in the same diocese.

URN