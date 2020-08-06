Standard Chartered Bank donates Shs74m medical equipment to Mubende Hospital

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Standard Chartered Bank in partnership with Brien Holden Vision Institute (BHVI) has made a donation of Personal Protective Equipment worth Shs 74 million to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital.

The donation aims to support the community in the fight against COVID 19, officials said.

The PPEs donated include; disposable coveralls, eye googles, heavy duty and surgical gloves, aprons, infrared thermometers, N95 masks, sanitizers, liquid soap, hand wash gel, JIK sodium hypoclorite, examination gloves, waste bins, nasopharygeal swabs among other supplies.

Cynthia Mpanga, the corporate affairs manager at the bank said over the last four years, the bank has worked very closely and supported the community in Mubende through their flagship sustainability initiative; Seeing is Believing.’ Naome Nsubuga, the country representative, Brien Holden Vision Institute urged the hospital management to ensure the PPEs are put to good use for the benefit of the entire community including the health workers.

As of August 06, Uganda had recorded 1,213 COVID-19 cases; 1,102 have recovered and five have died of the pandemic, according to government data. Mubende hospital medical personnel have handled some of the reported cases.