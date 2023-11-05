Stanbic wins Gold at 2023 FiRe Awards

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited scooped the Gold Accolade for the Integrated Report of the Year award at the 2023 Financial Reporting Awards held in Kampala on Nov.1. National Social Security Fund won Silver while PostBank went home with Bronze.

Organised by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda, this year’s awards were held under the theme ‘ESG: reporting as brand storytelling’. The Committee received 100 entries for participation in the 2023 Financial Reporting (FiRe) Awards. It emphasized integrated reporting and ESG considerations. “The winners of the top three Awards were selected based on the extent of connectivity of information resulting in a holistic, comprehensive, and coherent annual report,” said CPA Stephen Ineget, the Committee Chairperson.

ESG is an external investment framework, or a form of metrics, that helps organizations communicate their initiatives and investors assess the organization’s performance and risk. It has three pillars: environmental, social, and governance which assist organizations in identifying and addressing potential risks, improve decision-making, and enhance long-term value creation.

Thomas Tayebwa said the Awards were critical for improving the reporting standards of participating organisations and causing a positive impact to the growth of the Ugandan economy.