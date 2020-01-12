Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The ‘Stanbic Uganda Cup’ is back and bigger with yet another increase in prize money for participating teams and exciting rewards for football fans.

Winning Prize money has been increased from Shs 120million to Shs 132 million for the final sixteen teams with the winning team walking away with Shs40 million, the Runner UpShs 20 million, the semi- finalists Shs 12 million each, the quarter finalists Shs6 million each and the teams that finish in the Round of 16 Shs 3 million. This is the second time that the prize money for the tournament has been increased.

FUFA President, Moses Magogo lauded Stanbic Bank for supporting the growth of Ugandan football. “Besides uniting people like nothing else, Football is big industry the world over with economic benefits arising from promoting the country abroad contributing to economic development through job creation for the youth, and skills development,” he said.

Stanbic Bank’s Head of Marketing & Communication, Daniel Ogong said that the Stanbic Uganda Cup is just one of the many ways that the bank is driving the growth of the Ugandan economy.