Stanbic staff tests positive for Covid-19, William street branch closed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanbic Bank has closed its William street branch after one of the staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Stanbic said in a statement that an employee from “William street branch has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment.” It added that all exposed colleagues in the branch are undergoing tests and have been self-quarantined for 14 days.

“The branch has been closed temporarily to avoid any possible further spread of the infection and will be reopened once we have performed enhanced cleaning and disinfection protocols per standard operating procedures.” The bank says downtown customers can use the Aponye branch and the Nakivubo branch for banking services.

The bank becomes one of the many corporate entities to report cases of the virus in the last few days.

Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited reported on Monday that it had registered a case while Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) and Ministry of Finance reporting six and 21 coronavirus cases respectively.

Coronavirus cases have surged since the easing of lockdown in June. On Tuesday, 64 new cases were confirmmed bringing the cumulative confirmed cases to 2,426.

Three more people died of the virus on Tuesday bringing the fatality to 25.

******

URN