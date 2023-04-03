Stanbic officially launches season 8 of schools business challenge

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On March 30, Stanbic Bank has officially unveiled the 8th edition of the National Schools Championship programme to further support Uganda’s economic resilience.

The programme, which has been running for the last eight years has impacted 420,000 students across the country and expanded opportunities by empowering young people with employable and entrepreneurial skills.

The annual challenge is aimed at nurturing participants into a generation of innovative job creators with knowledge and life skills such as managing personal finance, entrepreneurship, and business management according to Emma Mugisha, the Bank’s Executive Director.

Annually, 600 business ideas are mooted by the students and to date, 187 startups have been brought to life along with numerous growth stories from alumni and patron teachers as a direct result of the championship.

The overall theme is ‘Empowering the job creators of tomorrow’, with the 2023 tagline ‘Powering Innovation for Job Creation’, intended to encourage learners to develop innovative solutions to the challenges in their communities.