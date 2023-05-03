Stanbic Incubator calls for new applicants

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Stanbic Business Incubator Limited (SBIL), a subsidiary of Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited (SUHL), is inviting entrepreneurs to register and benefit from enhanced training under their Enterprise Development Program (EDP).

SBIL Chief Executive, Tony Otoa, the said the invitation for this specialised training is open and has no deadline attached to it. He said the key focus is on three core areas namely, access to markets, access to finance and business operational skilling necessary for start-ups’ management and growth.

“SBIL has a range of offerings for individuals and companies that are interested in improving and scaling their businesses through skilling initiatives. This application is to help us understand you and your company, along with the needs and interests of your business such that we can support you accordingly,” he said.

This is the second call for 2023. The program is being supported with funding from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad), through Deutsche GesellschaftfürInternationaleZusammenarbeit (GIZ)’s Employment and Skills for Development in Africa (E4D) Programme.