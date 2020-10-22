Stanbic Bank introduces attractive vehicle, asset financing packages for Ford cars

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stanbic Bank has introduced attractive vehicle asset financing packages to enable Ugandans easily acquire Ford cars.

Stanbic bank Uganda and Ford Motor Company will provide a unique credit solution to help individuals and companies solve their vehicle and asset financing requirements as an effort to drive economic growth and add value to their customer base.

“By using Ford finance, you can drive out of the CMC dealership shop with a brand-new car and you only have to make a monthly payment with no upfront deposit depending on your credit risk,” Doreen Ssendegeya, the Head of Asset Finance at Stanbic Bank Uganda said at the launch of the Ford Raptor in the country at Busika.

Ford Finance is a strategic alliance, in the form of a cooperation agreement between Stanbic Bank Uganda and Ford Motor Company International and through their brand franchise holder in Uganda; Cooper Motors Corporation Uganda (CMC Uganda).

The purpose of the partnerships is to provide convenient financing solutions to both the bank’s and Ford clients.

“We intend to provide both the Stanbic bank clients and CMC Uganda clients the option of more affordable finance packages across to afford the FORD range of products from CMC. The clients can now select any FORD product available in Uganda and be confident in that they can accessing the best available financing solutions together with the product they have selected,” Ssendegeya said.

She revealed that Stanbic bank will be offering up to 90% vehicle and asset financing to the Ford clients for the purchase of various Ford vehicle at a lower interest rates with a flexible 60 months payment period.

“The product has been tailor-made to match the demand of our local customers and will be available in a wide range of Ford vehicles offered by CMC Uganda. Also, it will offer unbeatable ‘special’ finance packages, on selected vehicles from time to time, and at all times will bring value through Finance Rates, Insurance and Service and Maintenance packages,” she said, adding that ” We believe this is the best finance solutions in the market that will help meet our customer’s needs and address the current financial challenges.”

She promised that while vehicle and asset leasing continue to face adoption obstacles, Stanbic bank will be dedicating resources to create awareness and provide information on the benefits of vehicle and asset financing and how it helps individuals or companies acquire more assets without pledging all their resources.