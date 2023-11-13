St Mary’s Kisubi wins Clash of Titans golf

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Alumni of St Mary’s Kisubi College have claimed the overall trophy at the 2nd edition of the Clash of the Titans golf tournament held on Saturday at Entebbe Club. Clash of the Titans, is a golf tournament bringing together alumni of different schools.

SMACK as they are known, returned with the best score of 349 points beating a total of 12 schools and a record field of 244 golfers. Ntare School was runner up with 348 points.

This year’s edition had a bigger entry of 12 schools from five in last year’s edition and the excitement and expectations where very high and good both on and off the course. The tournament was sponsored by Hima Cement, DFCU Bank, Farmers Choice Uganda, Wakefield Business Solutions, BelWether Properties and Castle Lite

CLASH OF THE TITANS RESULTS

WINNING SCHOOL OVERALL

St. Mary’s college kisubi (Smack) 349 pts

1st RUNNER UP SCHOOL

Ntare School 348 pts

2nd RUNNER UP SCHOOL

Namilyango college 347 pts

BEST DRESSED SCHOOL

Mvara senior secondary

BEST SCHOOL LADIES

Ntare secondary school 37 pts

WINNER GROUP A MEN Abraham Olupot 38 pts c/b

1st RUNNER UP G/A

Alexander Matsiko 38 pts

2nd RUNNER UP

Titus Okwong 37 pts c/b

WINNER GROUP B MEN

Philemon Akatuhurira 44 pts

1st RUNNER UP G/B

Allan Akira 43 pts

2nd RUNNER UP

Apollo Segawa 40pts

WINNER GROUP C MEN

Dean Kateeba 43 pts

1st RUNNER UP

Charles Kabunga 40 pts

2nd RUNNER UP

Henry Herbert Ssali 39 pts

WINNER LADIES

Lillian Koowe 42 pts

1 st RUNNER UP

Faith Namara 39 pts

2nd RUNNER UP

Everlyn Atukunda 37 pts

LONGEST DRIVE MEN

Serwano Walusimbi

LONGEST DRIVE LADIES

Peace Kabasweka

NEAREST TO THE PIN MEN Joseph Adrapi

Nearest THE PIN LADIES

Lillian Koowe