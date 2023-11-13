St Mary’s Kisubi wins Clash of Titans golf

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Alumni of St Mary’s Kisubi College have claimed the overall trophy at the 2nd edition of the Clash of the Titans golf tournament held on Saturday at Entebbe Club. Clash of the Titans, is a golf tournament bringing together alumni of different schools.
SMACK as they are known, returned with the best score of 349 points beating a total of 12 schools and a record field of 244 golfers. Ntare School was runner up with 348 points.
This year’s edition had a bigger entry of 12 schools from five in last year’s edition and the excitement and expectations where very high and good both on and off the course. The tournament was sponsored by Hima Cement, DFCU Bank, Farmers Choice Uganda, Wakefield Business Solutions, BelWether Properties and Castle Lite
CLASH OF THE TITANS RESULTS
WINNING SCHOOL OVERALL
St. Mary’s college kisubi (Smack) 349 pts
1st RUNNER UP SCHOOL
Ntare School 348 pts
2nd RUNNER UP SCHOOL
Namilyango college 347 pts
BEST DRESSED SCHOOL
Mvara senior secondary
BEST SCHOOL LADIES
Ntare secondary school 37 pts
WINNER GROUP A MEN Abraham Olupot 38 pts c/b
1st RUNNER UP G/A
Alexander Matsiko 38 pts
2nd RUNNER UP
Titus Okwong 37 pts c/b
WINNER GROUP B MEN
Philemon Akatuhurira 44 pts
1st RUNNER UP G/B
Allan Akira 43 pts
2nd RUNNER UP
Apollo Segawa 40pts
WINNER GROUP C MEN
Dean Kateeba 43 pts
1st RUNNER UP
Charles Kabunga 40 pts
2nd RUNNER UP
Henry Herbert Ssali 39 pts
WINNER LADIES
Lillian Koowe 42 pts
1 st RUNNER UP
Faith Namara 39 pts
2nd RUNNER UP
Everlyn Atukunda 37 pts
LONGEST DRIVE MEN
Serwano Walusimbi
LONGEST DRIVE LADIES
Peace Kabasweka
NEAREST TO THE PIN MEN Joseph Adrapi
Nearest THE PIN LADIES
Lillian Koowe