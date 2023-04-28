St. Leo’s College Kyegobe student drowns In water reservoir

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Fort Portal on Thursday evening retrieved the body of a student who drowned in a water reservoir in Fort Portal.

Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori West Police Spokesperson identified the deceased as Bilson Musinguzi 17, a senior Three student at St. Leo’s College Kyegobe in Fort Portal City.

Twesige told URN that on Thursday morning students of the same school went to the school play ground for a patriotism training. However the deceased and three other students reportedly escaped and went to the artificial water reservoir located near the playground to swim.

He adds that the other students tried to stop the deceased from entering the reservoir but he was adamant and he went ahead to swim. However, after a few minutes other students could not see Musinguzi, before they ran back to school and didn’t tell anyone about what had happened.

The Police Spokesperson told URN that later in the day someone called the school Bursar Brother Charles Agaba who called for a school assembly and they realized one student was missing. The school Head Teacher rushed to Police to report the case and the Police fire brigade rushed to the scene and retrieved the body from the water reservoir.

The body of the deceased was taken to Fort Portal Regional Referal Hospital for postmortem.

****

URN