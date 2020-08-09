Ssenyonyi, Balimwezo agree not to compete in Nakawa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nakawa Division Mayor, Ronald Balimwezo Nsubuga and the National Unity Platform-NUP party spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi have agreed to take advantage of the recent decision to split Nakawa into two constituencies to avoid competing against each other.

The two NUP party members have been competing for the Nakawa Parliamentary seat ahead of the 2021 polls. Tension has been high among the party members and leaders on what would happen should the two fail to comprise.

However, the decision to split the constituency into Nakawa East and West came as a blessing to both aspirants. The two recently met at the home of the NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu in Magere where Balimwezo was officially unveiled as a new card holding member of the NUP party.

On Sunday, the two held a joint press conference in Nakawa, where Ssenyonyi revealed that they had decided to contest in different constituencies. He asked other NUP members to use round table talks to try and avoid competition for the same seat.

He explained although they don’t support the act of splitting constituencies to create seats for more MPs, they won’t hesitate taking the advantage of the decision to split Nakawa.

Balimwezo also reiterated the same view saying he has decided to contest in Nakawa East where there is stiff competition.

He however said he believes in his strength basing on his well-established political back borne and achievements during his reign as Nakawa Mayor.

URN