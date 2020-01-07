Sseninde stars for African legends ahead of CAF awards in Egypt

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Ugandan international Jean Sseninde featured for the African Legends side in a 5-a-side international Legends match against World Legends played on Monday at the renowned Pyramids of Giza.

The World Legends team captained by former Brazilian captain and legend Cafu stopped the African Legends 4-3.

Played on the eve of the 2019 CAF Awards to take place in Hurghada, the World Legends scored through Ahmed ‘Mido’ Hossam, Gomes, Veronica Boquete and Gaelle Enganamouit, while Flavio Amado and two-goal hero Diouf netted for the African Legends.

It was the first time a football match was played at the iconic venue which has existed since 2560 BC and measures a height of 146.7 metres.

The World Legends had Cafu (won World Cup as captain of Brazil), FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Julio Cesar, Juan Sebastian Veron, Portia Modise, Gaelle Enganamouit, Ahmed ‘Mido’ Hossam, Kalusaha Bwalya, Jacqueline Shipanga, Veronica Boquete and Elodie Thomis.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad skippered the African Legends team that had the likes of Pascal Zuberbuhler, Khalilou Fadiga, Daniel Amokachi, Nwankwo Kanu, Perpetua Nkwocha, Rabah Madjer, Flavio Amado, Ahmed Hassan, Clementine Toure, Diomansy Kamara, El Hdaji Diouf, Hidetoshi Nakata, Laura Georges, Weal Gomaa and Jean Sseninde.

FIFA General Secretary and general Delegate for Africa, Fatma Samoura and Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy also watched the historical match ever played at the Giza.

On Tuesday night the 2019 CAF Awards will take place at the Albatros Citadel, Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada where Senegal and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is tipped to win the African Player of the Year gong.

