Ssemujju accuses army of defacing his campaign posters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The incumbent Kira Municipality Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, who is seeking to retain his seat has accused the army of defacing his campaign posters.

Ssemujju, who is also the spokesperson of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party, wondered why a national army that is supposed to be nonpartisan would do such a thing.

He said that when he tried to take up the matter with the Kira Division Police, those in charge told him they were not aware of what the military was allegedly doing.

He, however, said that a friend of his told him that President Museveni will be campaigning in Kira next week, that his people want to shield him from many opposition candidate posters.

“When my people called me that the military was removing my posters I just laughed because I expected it. Fortunately, they have done it at the end of the campaign so I don’t have to replace them,” Ssemujju said.

When asked about the development, the Defense Ministry Spokesperson, Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso, said if this happened it would be very unfortunate.

She said as an institution, they don’t condone such behavior. She called upon the public to be vigilant and record such incidents so that the army can take action appropriate action against such officers.

Many opposition politicians in Kampala and around the country have complained about their campaign posters being defaced by unknown people ahead of Museveni’s campaigns in their area.

Defacing campaign posters is a criminal and anyone found guilty can face up to one year in jail or pay a fine of 24 currency points, which is Shillings 480,000. A currency point is equivalent to UGX 20,000.

URN