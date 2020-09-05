Ssekandi’s rivals question his victory in the primaries

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The rivals of the Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi are disputing his victory in the just-concluded NRM primary elections for the Bukoto Central constituency parliamentary seat in Masaka district.

According to the official results announced by Joseph Mugerwa, the Masaka NRM registrar, Ssekandi emerged winner with 9,580 votes defeating Fredrick Ddembe Luswata who scored 4,889 and Godfrey Sseremba Mayanja who garnered 2,377 votes.

However, Fredrick Luswata has rejected the poll results saying the election was marred by widespread manipulation of the electoral processes. He says besides voter intimidation and bribery before election day, Ssekandi’s campaigners connived with the party registrars at the sub-county level to falsify poll results from the areas where he suffered defeat.

He faults the party local leadership and Electoral Commission for failure to ensure a fair competition space for all candidates. Luswata says that while his rivals were making last-minute preparations for the elections, he was arrested by police only to be released after polling had begun on Friday which denied him a chance to organize and deploy polling agents.

He has now petitioned the NRM Electoral Commission demanding for free polls saying failure to do so will prompt him to run as an independent. “This election was a real sham and we cannot accept its outcome. We want the party to wake to realities of what happens in the field and address the inconsistencies we are pointing out,” he says.

Rose Namukasa, a resident of Lwemodde parish in Kyesiiga sub-county alleges that besides incidents of violence and harassment, the election was marred with massive voter bribery. She says many party members believed to be opposed to Ssekandi were excluded from the elections.

Moses Muweesi, a resident of Kyesiiga trading centre alleges that he was blocked from lining up behind his candidate of choice. He says they want the exercise resumed to ensure democracy.

Joseph Mugerwa, the Masaka district NRM registrar has tasked the complainants to present proof to substantiate their claims. He warns them against badmouthing the party based on mere emotions after losing the primaries. Ssekandi has since appealed to his rivals to join him and work for the good of the area.

Ssekandi is seeking his fifth elective five-year term to represent Bukoto Central constituency in parliament where he was elected as Constitutional Assembly delegate in 1994.

*****

URN