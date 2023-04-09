Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana return to parliament after a 2-year absence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Legislators Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye East) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe South) returned to parliament to continue with legislative business on Tuesday afternoon, following two years in incarceration.

The two legislators on entering parliament premises knelt at the entrance of the chambers and prayed silently before the glaring cameras of journalists and onlookers.

Ssewanyana said that he was happy to be back in parliament and was looking forward to contributing to the debate process for the benefit of his constituents.

He said he was looking forward to further contributing to the Landlords/Tenants Bill which directly affects those he represents.

The two MPs later went to the office of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in parliament to present themselves, with both insisting “we are still opposition MPs” amidst allegations they cut a deal with the government to secure release.

The legislators were also required to present themselves officially to the Speaker’s Office and were received by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa who on behalf of his boss and behalf of the entire parliament administration welcomed them and said he was happy they “are back”.

The two MPs together with several other people are accused of orchestrating the machete attacks in Central Buganda, they were arrested and consequently remanded until last month when they were released on bail.