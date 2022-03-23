Wednesday , March 23 2022
Lato Milk
Home / NEWS / Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana demand to be allowed to contest for Speakership

Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana demand to be allowed to contest for Speakership

The Independent March 23, 2022 NEWS Leave a comment

The two MPs talking to court on zoom today. Ssegirinya wants to contest for position of Deputy Speaker if it becomes vacant, while Ssewanyana says he would vie for Speakership. PHOTO @ugandarn

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Detained MPs Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana have asked court that the pending election of Parliament Speaker be delayed, to allow them participate. They said they intend to contest in the Speaker election, and Deputy Speaker position, if it falls vacant.

The two incarcerated MPs are appearing today in a session on zoom before Masaka Grade one Magistrate Christine Nantege. They are both on remand at Kigo prisons.

They were rearrested in September last year, shortly after being granted bail on related offenses of murder and terrorism, which they allegedly committed in the greater Masaka sub-region between July and August 2021.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved