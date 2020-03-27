Spy agencies deployed to trace all returnees avoiding quarantine

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has deployed spy agencies to trace for all people who returned to the country recently evading quarantine.

The team comprises operatives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI, Internal Security Organisation –ISO and Crime Intelligence Unit- CIU.

The team has been tasked to ensure that all persons who returned from abroad in March are identified, tested for coronavirus disease or quarantined. Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga says the team was set up as part of the decision made by National Security Council.

The agencies have been deployed under the National Intelligence Committee and their role according to Enanga is to make sure all people who came back from countries that hadn’t been listed as high risk are identified as fast as possible.

Enanga explains that the spy team has been sent to various places among others Mbarara, Masaka, Zombo and Mityana districts. This, according to Enanga was based on intelligence that some people got easy passage.

Uganda has so far registered 14 confirmed coronavirus patients with some victims coming from upcountry districts such as Adjumani and Iganga. One of the victims is just eight-months-old.

In addition to spy teams, at least 200 military police personnel have been assigned to guard the established quarantine centers 24/7 so that suspects do not escape.

The Land Forces Spokesperson, Lt. Col Henry Obbo, says their efforts are directed all over the country.

He said all quarantine places in different parts of the country will be under the watch of military personnel.

Obbo asked all those in quarantine to cooperate to avoid forcing security agencies to apply coercive means.

Before Uganda confirmed its first Covid19 case, there were reports that people were escaping from quarantine centers while others including members of parliament, relatives of ministers and security echelons had refused to be quarantined.

This, Obbo, said is the reason why military police decided to come in and guard isolation centers.

******

URN