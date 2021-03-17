Sports fraternity calls for policy that favors players who miss exams while on national duty

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sports officials want the government to draft a special policy that favours players who miss national exams while representing the country in international competitions.

This comes a few days after some youths missed their Uganda Certificate Examinations-UCE while representing the country in two international Youth football competitions.

These include Alpha Ssali, who was part of the Uganda Hippos that put up a formidable performance at the just concluded Afcon finals in Mauritania.

The others are Ivan Irimbabazi, Oscar Mawa and Travis Mutyaba, who had been selected as part of the Uganda Cubs that was preparing for the U17 Afcon finals in Morocco that was finally called off.

Hajji Tahl Vicent Kitezaala, the Vice President of Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association, says that the government needs to generate a policy to protect the minors in case of exceptional circumstances so that they also, get a chance.

Ahmed Hussein, the Communications Director of the Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA, says as FUFA they will be very glad if there is any arrangement for the players to sit the exams.

Moses Ssali, a parent to one of the affected players Alpha Ssali says the government should treat the players in a special way to create a good image for the coming players not to shy away from representing the country.

Donald Rukare, the Chairman National Council of Sports says the biggest challenge is that there is a policy gap that can favour players in such circumstances.

Rukare explained that he also got a chance to represent the country in swimming but decided to forego it because he had to sit exams.

Currently, UNEB doesn’t have special arrangements for students who miss exams.

