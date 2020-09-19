Speeding UPDF truck knocks dead Sembabule man

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A speeding UPDF vehicle has knocked dead a 35-year-old in Sembabule district on Saturday.

The accident occurred at Kyabi trading center along Sembabule – Maddu Gomba road in Sembabule district when a speeding truck registration number H4DF 2074 knocked dead a man identified as Robert Kimbasawo alias Faho.

According to eyewitnesses, by the time of the accident, the speeding Fuso truck was carrying a dead body of a fallen UPDF officer from Masaka to Mubende for burial.

The locals however blame the accident to Kibasawo who is said to have been drunk by the time of the accident.

Andrew Kaggwa, one of the eyewitnesses says that Kibasawo was too drunk and was struggling to cross the road to his home by the the time he was knocked dead.

“We were not surprised when we heard that he had been knocked dead because he was too drunk and he had just urinated in public because he was acting under the influence of alcohol,” said Kaggwa.

James Ziraba Muzaale, the officer in charge of traffic police in Sembabule district says that police investigations into the cause of the the accident has started.

He says that police has taken the Kibasawo’s body to Sembabule hospital for postmortem as they allowed the UPDF truck to continue with the journey.

He has asked people to avoid using the road when drunk because preliminary police investigations indicate that the deceased was drunk at the time of the accident.

Locals said that accidents are becoming common on this road asking UNRA to put some humps in Kyabi trading center to control on the accidents that usually occur on this road.

******

URN