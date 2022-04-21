Special Police Constable in Lira remanded over manslaughter

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief Magistrate Court in Lira has charged and remanded a police officer for alleged manslaughter.

Raymond Esanyu, a 41-year-old police officer attached to Starch Factory Police Outpost was last week arrested for allegedly shooting to death, 29-year-old Boniface Agem while enforcing his arrest in Cuk-ibange cell in Lira City West Division.

Esanyu appeared before Lira Chief Magistrate Samson Loum Abiti on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Anthony Okello, the State attorney asked the court to remand the suspect on grounds that investigations are still ongoing. Abiti remanded Esanyu to Lira Prison until May 5.

Reports indicate that on April 9, Esanyu and two other police constables were on a routine night patrol when they came across a group of people consuming drugs behind a house under construction in Cuk-Ibange, Starch factory.

It is alleged that some of the suspects run away, but Agem remained and engaged the officer in a scuffle. It is alleged that Agem wanted to grab the officer’s gun causing a bullet to go off killing him instantly.

*****

URN