Special needs school in Entebbe gets UGX 1.7B boost

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Entebbe Children’s School for special needs has benefited from a 1.7 Billion Shillings donation from the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

The school is one of the government-aided schools, that cares for children with disabilities and special needs. It has an enrollment of 100 learners and serves the districts of Mpigi, Wakiso, Butambala, and Gomba.

On Friday officials from CNOOC handed over the money that will be used to construct a construction of a classroom and staff houses to ensure that the learners have access to a conducive learning environment.

Hu Weijie, the acting CNOOC-U President said that the donation will enhance the learning experience and provide opportunities for students to excel academically.

“We are honored to collaborate with our contractors and make a meaningful difference in the lives of the vulnerable children who represent the future of Uganda,” he said.

Nyangoma K Basaza, the Head Teacher said that the school has been struggling with inadequate infrastructure to house Learners and staff. She says that the staff who reside outside the school report late because they leave far away from the school. She adds that some abscond from duty due to a lack of transport costs.

According to Nyangoma, many parents want to bring in their children but the dilapidated infrastructure limits the intake. The children need specialized care and education.

She also said that the school requires funds to purchase sewing and knitting machines, and bakery equipment among others to skill the learners. She also requested an incinerator to help deal with menstrual waste.

Nyangoma indicates that their instructional materials are very expensive and scarce on the market, which leaves the school in a state of uncertainty on when they will obtain the requirements for classes.

